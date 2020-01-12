FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2020 01:55:03      انڈین آواز
State Energy Efficiency Index 2019 released

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Government Saturday released the State Energy Efficiency Index 2019, which tracks the progress of Energy Efficiency initiatives in 36 States and Union Territories. Power Minister R K Singh released the index in New Delhi. The index is developed by Bureau of Energy Efficiency in association with Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy. It will help states to contribute towards national goals on energy security and climate action by helping drive Energy Efficiency policies and programmme implementation at the state and local level.

The first such Index was launched on August, 2018. The index this year incorporates qualitative, quantitative and outcome-based indicators to assess energy efficiency initiatives, programs and outcomes in five distinct sectors. These are buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture, and DISCOMs. The required data was collected from the concerned state departments such as DISCOMs, Urban Development and other departments with the help of State Designated Agencies.

