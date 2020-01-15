Anand Prakash Maheshwari takes over as new DG of CRPF

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

IPS officer Anand Prakash Maheshwari today took over as the new director-general of the CRPF. Soon after joining the new DG stated that it was a homecoming for him as he has served in the force for nine years, including as the Inspector General (operations), and also as its IG in Kashmir.

New DG said it is quite an opportunity to serve the country, its people and of course the members of the force itself.

CRPF is the world’s largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel.

The Central Reserve Police Force came into existence as Crown Representative’s Police on 27th July 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on the enactment of the CRPF Act on 28th December 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. The Force has grown into a big organization with 246 Bns, (including 208 executive Bns, 6 Mahila Bns, 15 RAF Bns, 10 CoBRA Bns, 5 Signal Bns and 1 Special Duty Group, 1 Parliament Duty Group), 43 Group Centres, 20 Training Institutions, 3 CWS, 7 AWS, 3 SWS, 4 Composite Hospitals of 100 bed and 17 Composite Hospitals of 50 bed.

Mission

The mission of the Central Reserve Police Force shall be to enable the government to maintain Rule of Law, Public Order and Internal Security effectively and efficiently, to Preserve National Integrity and Promote Social Harmony and Development by upholding supremacy of the Constitution.