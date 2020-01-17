FreeCurrencyRates.com

17 Jan 2020
‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’ to be held on Jan 20

WEB DESK

Students, teachers and parents across India are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on coming Monday. Over two thousand students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over the country.

Class 10 student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Longleng District in Nagaland, Lengngoi Phom, has been selected to participate in this year’s Programme.

She is the only student to represent Nagaland. Miss Phom told AIR News that she is very excited to meet the Prime Minister and feels proud to represent the state.

She said if she gets the chance to ask a question to the Prime Minister, she would like to know how she can deal with her friends who distract her from her studies.

Teacher incharge of Pariskha Pe Charcha, Savad N Kani an English Teacher in JNV, Longleng, said they are glad not only for the particular student but for the entire Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools.

