27 Dec 2019
125 crore residents of India have Aadhaar

AMN

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a new milestone achieved by the Aadhaar project – crossing of the 125 crore mark. This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity.

The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception. At present UIDAI receives about 3 crore authentication requests every day.

Also, residents are more inclined on keeping their details in Aadhaar up to date. UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updations (biometric and demographic) till date. At present UIDAI receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar request every day .

