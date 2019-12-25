FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2019 12:49:26      انڈین آواز
Ad

5 crore households to get clean drinking water in 5 years

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Launching the Atal Bhujal Yojana in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Atal Jal Yojana or the guidelines related to the Jal Jeevan Mission are big steps to deliver water to every household in the country by 2024.

He said, the water crisis not only affects citizens and families but also the nation and its development.

The Prime Minister said, only three crore out of 18 crore rural households today have clean piped water and the Government has aimed to provide the remaining 15 crore rural households with piped water in the next five years.

Mr Modi urged farmers to switch over to crops that use less water and exhorted people not to waste the precious natural resource in daily household needs. He called upon people to make a water action plan in every village and create a water fund.

Mr Modi said, there is a provision in the Atal Jal Yojana to provide more funds to those Gram Panchayats which will do the best work for water.

On the occasion, Mr Modi also named Rohtang passageway in Himachal Pradesh as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Football ISL : Chennaiyin eye upsurge as Goa look to consolidate top spot

HSB /Chennai Chennaiyin FC’s mini-revival of sorts will be put to test when Indian Super League table-top ...

Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri vi ...

Shooting: Anjum claims hat-trick of 3P titles

HSB / Bhopal Leading Rifle and Pistol shooters continued to maintain their good form at the 63rdNational S ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!