Cabinet approves eight railway projects worth Rs 24,657 Cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved eight projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore. Briefing media in New Delhi after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the projects cover 14 Districts in Seven States which are Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal. He said, aspirational districts and tribal areas will get a major push of development through these projects.

