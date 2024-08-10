THE INDIAN AWAAZ

BSNL to Roll Out Over-the-Air / Universal SIM Pan India  

Aug 10, 2024

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s largest state run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art New Generation  Over-the-Air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, developed in collaboration with Pyro  Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The primary platform was inaugurated in Chandigarh, with a disaster  recovery site in Trichy. This innovative partnership aims to significantly enhance the  delivery and efficiency of telecommunications services across India. 

The new 4G and 5G compatible platform is designed to serve all BSNL customers across  the country, offering unparalleled connectivity and service quality. The launch event, held  on 9th August 2024, was inaugurated by Shri A. Robert J Ravi, CMD of BSNL, in the  presence of Director CM, Mr. Sandeep Govil, all Board of Directors, CGMT Punjab, and  representatives from Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The technology, proudly made in India, aligns  with the Government of India’s vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. 

This advanced platform provides BSNL’s mobile subscribers with the flexibility to choose  mobile numbers on the fly and enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions.  The introduction of this platform coincides with BSNL’s ongoing network upgrades to 4G  and 5G, positioning the company at the forefront of telecommunications innovation. 

This milestone represents a significant step in BSNL’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and  empower citizens in rural and remote areas, ensuring equitable access to advanced  telecommunications services. 

Mr. Ravi A. Robert Jerard, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, expressed: “We are  excited to introduce this cutting-edge platform to our subscribers. This platform will be  immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical  restrictions, aiding in modification of SIM profile and remote file management on SIM 

cards. Moreover, it enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country. This  initiative not only enhances our network capabilities but also aligns with our mission to  support the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision” Mr. Amit Sharma, COO of Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement: “We are  honored to partner with BSNL to deliver this state-of-the-art OTA/USIM platform. It  streamlines the management of mobile subscriptions, enables SIM replacement without  geographical restrictions, and enhances operational efficiency. This platform  demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing BSNL the flexibility  to adapt to the evolving telecom market and benefit millions of users across the country.”

