BSNL to Roll Out Over-the-Air / Universal SIM Pan India  

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s largest state run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art New Generation Over-the-Air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The primary platform was inaugurated in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site in Trichy. This innovative partnership aims to significantly enhance the delivery and efficiency of telecommunications services across India.

The new 4G and 5G compatible platform is designed to serve all BSNL customers across the country, offering unparalleled connectivity and service quality. The launch event, held on 9th August 2024, was inaugurated by Shri A. Robert J Ravi, CMD of BSNL, in the presence of Director CM, Mr. Sandeep Govil, all Board of Directors, CGMT Punjab, and representatives from Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The technology, proudly made in India, aligns with the Government of India’s vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This advanced platform provides BSNL’s mobile subscribers with the flexibility to choose mobile numbers on the fly and enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions. The introduction of this platform coincides with BSNL’s ongoing network upgrades to 4G and 5G, positioning the company at the forefront of telecommunications innovation.

This milestone represents a significant step in BSNL’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens in rural and remote areas, ensuring equitable access to advanced telecommunications services.

Mr. Ravi A. Robert Jerard, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, expressed: “We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge platform to our subscribers. This platform will be immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, aiding in modification of SIM profile and remote file management on SIM

cards. Moreover, it enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country. This initiative not only enhances our network capabilities but also aligns with our mission to support the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision” Mr. Amit Sharma, COO of Pyro Holdings Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement: “We are honored to partner with BSNL to deliver this state-of-the-art OTA/USIM platform. It streamlines the management of mobile subscriptions, enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, and enhances operational efficiency. This platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing BSNL the flexibility to adapt to the evolving telecom market and benefit millions of users across the country.”