AMN

The bye-election for seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be held tomorrow, November 3.

The constituencies are Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha. The counting will be held on Sunday, November 6.