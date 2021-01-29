Budget Session of Parliament begin

Both Houses adjourned for the day after obituary references

Staff Reporter

The Budget Session of Parliament began today. The session began with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Addressing the session, the President said, the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression but it also expects that we abide by the laws and rules with equal sincerity. President Kovind termed the recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day as unfortunate.

The President said, our goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat will be strengthened by self reliance in agriculture. He said, the three farm laws enacted by the Parliament in the previous session aim at further helping the farmers in the country as they provide more rights and power to the farmers. Mr. Kovind added that over ten crore small and marginal farmers have started getting benefits from these reforms in the agriculture sector.

The copy of the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the Joint Sitting of both the Houses of Parliament was tabled in the LoK Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also presented the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, the survey was presented amid Congress, DMK and Left members protest against three farm laws. The Lower House made obituary references to the demise of sitting MP Suresh Angadi and former members Ram Vilas Paswan, Tarun Gogoi, Moti Lal Vora, Jaswant Singh, Ahmad Patel and others.

The Rajya Sabha made obituary references to the demise of three sitting MPs and 11 former members. Members from Congress, DMK, SP, RJD and others demanded to make obituary references to the farmers who lost their lives during protest against the three farm laws.

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day and now will meet on Monday.