BSP extends support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to extend its support to Draupadi Murmu, the NDA Presidential candidate in upcoming elections.

Talking to the media BSP supremo Mayawati said that party has taken this decision, keeping in mind that the tribal community is an important part of the party’s movement. She said this decision is neither intended to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA, but keeping in mind the BSP and its movement for making a capable and dedicated tribal woman the president of the country. Bahujan Samaj Party has only one MLA in the present state assembly while party has 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha.