इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2022 06:51:29      انڈین آواز

BSF, Punjab Police recover 5 AK 47 rifles, pistols & magazines from field along India-Pakistan border

AMN

A joint team of Border Security Force(BSF) and Punjab Police has recovered 5 AK 47 rifles, five pistols and nine magazines from a field along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav today tweeted, the recovery has been made in the follow-up of the seizure of 13kg of heroin from neighbouring Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts on Monday.

Police said, the personnel of 136 Battalion of BSF and police searched the area near Dona Tellu Mal border outpost and found the weapons buried in a field at Wahka village of the Ferozepur district, located 1,600 metres from the border outpost. Police said that the investigation is on and no arrest has yet been made in the case. The recovery comes a day after the BSF shot down two Pakistani drones and recovered 10kg of heroin in the adjoining border districts of Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

