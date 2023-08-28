इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2023 02:41:07      انڈین آواز

BSF not only safeguarding borders but also winning medals in sports: Anurag Thakur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Mr Anurag Thakur has said that Border Security Force BSF is not only safeguarding our borders also contributing in winning the medals in sports and bringing laurels to the country.

He was addressing the sportspersons from the  Border Security Force at BSF Punjab Frontier camp Lakhnaur in Mohali near Chandigarh. The Special Director General Western Command of BSF P V Rama Shastri and IG western command of BSF Satish Chander Buddakoti was also present on this occasion besides other senior officers.

The Minister said that BSF Jawans have many achievements in the field of sports. Praising them for earning name at the national and international level he said after joining the services the sportsmen should not be contented but continue their efforts for more achievements. He also mentioned the steps taken by the Centre for Development of Sports. He said that Sports Science Centres are being set up for the sportspersons Mentioning the Jalandhar a nursery for Hockey which produced players of international fame he told that on demand of BSF a Hockey Astroturf facility has been provided at Jalandhar which not only help BSF hockey players to improve their skill by will also help the hockey players from nearby areas.

Mr Thakur said that Centre has appointed 400 coaches for different sports. He said that the coaches are being taken on deputation in the Sports Authority of India and said the BSF sportspersons can also be given the opportunity on deputation. He said, It will give them more exposure.  The Minister also criticised the Punjab Government for not providing the sufficient facilities to the sportspersons.  He also stressed to  value the various other sports which are not in the core area of sports and not part of the  major sports competitions like Olympics but has their own sports bodies and doing good.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی اعتبار سے صحیح استعمال اور کرِپٹو کرنسی کے ایک عالمی فریم ورک کیلئے کہا ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی طور پر صحیح ...

بھارتی معیشت دس بہترین معیشتوں میں مضبوطی کے ساتھ شامل : حکومت

AMN حکومت نے آج کہا ہے کہ بھارتی معیشت عالمی سطح پر اپنی لچ ...

من کی بات: وزیراعظم نے کہا چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارت کی روح اور جذبے کی علامت بن گیا ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارتکی ر ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Indian observatory to study sun Aditya-L1 expected to be launched in first week of September: ISRO Chairman

AMN ISRO Chairman S Somanath said yesterday that Aditya-L1, the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota ...

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

@Powered By: Logicsart