BSF not only safeguarding borders but also winning medals in sports: Anurag Thakur

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs & Information and Broadcasting Mr Anurag Thakur has said that Border Security Force BSF is not only safeguarding our borders also contributing in winning the medals in sports and bringing laurels to the country.

He was addressing the sportspersons from the Border Security Force at BSF Punjab Frontier camp Lakhnaur in Mohali near Chandigarh. The Special Director General Western Command of BSF P V Rama Shastri and IG western command of BSF Satish Chander Buddakoti was also present on this occasion besides other senior officers.

The Minister said that BSF Jawans have many achievements in the field of sports. Praising them for earning name at the national and international level he said after joining the services the sportsmen should not be contented but continue their efforts for more achievements. He also mentioned the steps taken by the Centre for Development of Sports. He said that Sports Science Centres are being set up for the sportspersons Mentioning the Jalandhar a nursery for Hockey which produced players of international fame he told that on demand of BSF a Hockey Astroturf facility has been provided at Jalandhar which not only help BSF hockey players to improve their skill by will also help the hockey players from nearby areas.

Mr Thakur said that Centre has appointed 400 coaches for different sports. He said that the coaches are being taken on deputation in the Sports Authority of India and said the BSF sportspersons can also be given the opportunity on deputation. He said, It will give them more exposure. The Minister also criticised the Punjab Government for not providing the sufficient facilities to the sportspersons. He also stressed to value the various other sports which are not in the core area of sports and not part of the major sports competitions like Olympics but has their own sports bodies and doing good.