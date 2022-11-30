FreeCurrencyRates.com

BSF, Jammu Frontier thwarted all attempts of adversary during year 2022: BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier

AMN

Despite manifold challenges in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts, the Border Security Force(BSF), Jammu Frontier has thwarted all the attempts of adversary and foiled their nefarious designs during the year 2022. This was stated by Inspector General, BSF, Jammu Frontier D.K.Boorha while addressing media persons in Jammu on the eve of 58th BSF Raising Day today.

Boorha said that the International Border in the Jammu frontier is incident free and safe despite infiltration attempts from across the border. He further said that the drone activity has also largely decreased in Jammu and the majority of weapons and other materials dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles have also been recovered. Boorah also said that despite increased drone activities from across the border, BSF deployed in 192 km long border with Pakistan in Jammu Frontier has been successful in tackling the nefarious drone activities of Pakistan and recovering the arms and ammunition dropped from these drones.

He termed narco terrorism a grave threat from across the border but exuded confidence that the Border guarding force is ever ready and alert to meet this threat and challenge and will ensure zero infiltration and all the infiltration attempts have been foiled. Boorha disclosed that seven infiltration bids were foiled and all the guides and infiltrators were eliminated.

