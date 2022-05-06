BSF Foils plans of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt Amarnath Yatra

AMN / WEB DESK

The Border Security Force BSF Thursday detected a cross-border tunnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division, Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF officials claimed to have foiled the plans of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The 150-metre long tunnel was detected in an area under Chak Faquira border outpost in Samba district. The tunnel, at a distance of 50 metres from the border fence, was detected opposite Pakistani post Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) around 700 metres away from the Indian side. Following this incident, an alert has been sounded in the Jammu region.

With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

BSF Deputy Inspector General S. P. S. Sandhu said that the tunnel was freshly dug and originated from Pakistan side and its opening was about two feet and so far 21 sandbags, used to strengthen the exit of the tunnel, have been recovered. The detection of the tunnel comes nearly a fortnight after security forces gunned down two suicide bombers after they attacked a Central Industrial Security Force bus and killed an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on 22nd of April. BSF Jammu Frontier Inspector General of Police D. K. Boora lauded the devotion and dedication of the troops in detecting the tunnel and said, this was the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and a half year.

Worth to mention, the BSF has launched a massive drive to detect any tunnel along the International Border following April 22 encounter in Sunjwan area. BSF is manning about 192 kilometres of International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) alongside the Army and is keeping a tight vigil to scuttle any attempt of infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and drone activity from across the border.