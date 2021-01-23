Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
BSF detects underground tunnel in J&K’s Kathua district

AMN

The Border Security Force today found a 150 metre long underground tunnel in Kathua district of Jammu division. The underground tunnel was used by Pakistani intelligence to infiltrate terrorists into India. This is the second tunnel to be spotted in 10 days by the border guarding force that last year went on campaign mode to detect and destroy a web of tunnels believed to have been built by Pakistan.

The 30 feet deep tunnel has been detected between Border Post number 14 and 15 near BSF’s outpost at Pansar in Kathua district. On the other side of the fence are Pakistani border outposts of Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh district which is home to a terror training facility of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A senior BSF official said, the tunnel is huge, because it appears to be at least 6 to 8 years old and would have been used for infiltration for a long time. Also, it is located in a place that has seen action in the past, right from 2012 when Pakistan had mounted a heavy fire assault on the forward duty point and constructed a new bunker on the zero line in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, security forces today busted a terrorist’s hideout in Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of Arms and ammunition. SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said a joint search operation was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Poonch Police, 16th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and 183 Battalion of BSF in Hari Buddha area of Poonch district early morning today.

During the joint Cordon and Search Operation a hideout was detected in the forests and large quantity of arms and ammunitions was recovered including one AK-47 assault rifle, three AK-47 Magazine, three Chinese Pistols, five Pistol Magazines, four Hand Grenades, one UBGL Grenade, 82 live rounds of AK-47 assault rifle, 33 live pistol rounds and one radio set.

