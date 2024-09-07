BSF asks Border Guard Bangladesh to prevent Bangladeshis from illegally entering in India

Staff Reporter

The Border Security Force (BSF) has asked Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to prevent Bangladeshi nationals from illegally entering Indian territory in the wake of recent political developments in the neighbouring country. The border guarding forces of both sides held a meeting over the situation in the Indo-Bangladesh Border in which BGB assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

In a statement, BSF said, the situation on Indo-Bangladesh border generally remained peaceful and it is committed to maintain the sanctity of International Boundary along with safety and security of populace residing near the border. It added that BSF personnel have been doing round the clock duties to guard the international border in mutual cooperation with BGB in light of Coordinated Border Management Plan.

BSF has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the International border to make them aware about prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation. It said, since August this year, 722 meetings at various levels were held by both the border-guarding forces. They also carried out around 1400 simultaneous coordinated patrolling in vulnerable border patches.