PM Modi holds talks with teachers who were honored with National Awards

Sep 6, 2024

Bisheshwar Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed upon the significance of attaining education in one’s mother tongue. Mr Modi discussed the impact of the National Education Policy at an interaction with teachers who have been conferred the National Teachers Awards at his residence in New Delhi this afternoon.

He suggested that the teachers can teach local folklore to students in different languages, so that the students can learn multiple languages and also get exposure to the vibrant culture of India.

Prime Minister said that the teachers can take their students on educational tours to explore India’s diversity, This will aid their learning and also help them get to know about their country in a holistic manner. Mr Modi added that this will boost tourism and give a fillip to the local economy as well.

He suggested that the awardee teachers should connect with each other through social media and share their best practices so that everyone can learn, adapt and benefit from such practices.

The awardees shared their teaching experience with the Prime Minister. They also talked about interesting techniques used by them to make learning more interesting. They also shared examples of social work being done by them along with their regular teaching work. Interacting with them, the Prime Minister commended their dedication to teaching and the zeal they have displayed over the years.

