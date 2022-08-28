BSF apprehends Pak national near international border in Jammu

AMN

The Border Security Force, BSF, has apprehended a Pak national near the International border in Arnia sector of R.S Pura in Jammu District. The intruder has been identified as Mohd Shabad, a resident of Sialkot.

AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that the alert BSF troops observed movement of one Pak national near the International border on Friday night. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side of the International Border and started moving towards the fence. The troops challenged him but he didn’t pay any heed and kept moving towards the fence in an aggressive manner. When he was fired upon he hid behind the gate. Alert troops opened the gate and apprehended him.