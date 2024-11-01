BSE & NSE conducts muhurat trading on occasion of Diwali

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conducted muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, marking the beginning of Samvat 2081. Both the indices ended today’s special trading session on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex gained 335 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 79,724, while the NSE Nifty added 99 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 24,304. The pre-open trading session commenced at 5:45 pm and ended at 6 pm, while normal market trading spanned between 6 pm and 7 pm.