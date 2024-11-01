NSE launches mobile app & websites in 8 additional languages

The National Stock Exchange has launched a mobile app as well as websites in eight additional languages to commemorate 30 years of operations. Trading in the equities market commenced on the NSE on 3rd November 1994.

MD and CEO of NSE, Ashishkumar Chauhan, announced that these languages include Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, bringing the total number of languages supported by the NSE to twelve. The NSE also held its traditional muhurat trading today on the occasion of Lakshmi Poojan.