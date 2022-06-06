British PM Boris Johnson to face a no-confidence vote from his party

AMN/ WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party today. The vote follows weeks of disquiet within the ruling Conservative Party, with several members of Parliament and former ministers voicing their concerns over the partygate scandal of illegal gatherings at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A section of Conservative Party members opined that it has damaged the party’s credibility in the eyes of the voters. According to media reports, Johnson is likely to win such a vote but it will deliver a blow to his leadership. Under the current Conservative Party rules, if Johnson wins, it would rule out another similar no-confidence vote for at least 12 months.