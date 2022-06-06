FreeCurrencyRates.com

07 Jun 2022

British PM Boris Johnson to face a no-confidence vote from his party

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party today. The vote follows weeks of disquiet within the ruling Conservative Party, with several members of Parliament and former ministers voicing their concerns over the partygate scandal of illegal gatherings at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A section of  Conservative Party members opined that it has damaged the party’s credibility in the eyes of the voters. According to media reports, Johnson is likely to win such a vote but it will deliver a blow to his leadership. Under the current Conservative Party rules, if Johnson wins, it would rule out another similar no-confidence vote for at least 12 months.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

