AMN/ WEB DESK

In Britain, the Prices of petrol and diesel hit new record high over the weekend. According to latest data, the Petrol price hit an average of 148.02 pence per litre, while diesel costs an average of 151.57 pence per litre, both exceeding the previous records set in November 2021.

Royal Automobile Club (RAC) fuel spokesman Simon Williams said yesterday that the fuel prices have unfortunately hit a frightening new high following tensions between Russia and Ukraine.