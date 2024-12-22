Brazil: 38 killed in road accident in state of Minas Gerais

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Brazil, at least 38 people have been killed in a traffic collision between a bus and truck in the state of Minas Gerais. According to the officials, 13 other people were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni.

The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers. A car with three passengers also collided with the bus, but all three survived. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, sending prayers to the victims’ families and wishing the survivors a swift recovery.