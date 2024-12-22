PM Modi honoured with Kuwait’s highest civilian award

AMN / KUWAIT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Kuwait’s highest civilian honor, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, during a historic state visit on Sunday. This prestigious accolade symbolizes the enduring partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi also held extensive bilateral talks with the Amir, focusing on strengthening India-Kuwait relations. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on X that the ties between the two nations have been elevated to a “Strategic Partnership.”

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Meshal for supporting the Indian community in Kuwait.

During his visit, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Bayan Palace and interacted with the Indian diaspora at the community event ‘Hala Modi’. His engagement with Indian workers at the Gulf Spic Labour Camp further emphasized their vital role in Kuwait’s development, aligning with his vision for a “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.