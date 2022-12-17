FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2022 07:15:08      انڈین آواز

Bravery and velour displayed by Indian soldiers in Galwan and Tawang is commendable: Rajnath

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that soldiers have always shown courage and displayed their valour on every occasion. Referring to Galwan and Tawang incident, Mr. Singh said, he himself could have never imagined that such kind of magical courage they can show at the frontline.

Addressing the 95th FICCI Annual Convention in Delhi, Mr Singh said, the whole world is waiting for the defence products of India. He called upon industries to come forward and invest in research and development in defence sector as the future is very conducive for investment in the country.

The minister said, Indian defence industry has immense potential and government wants to bring it to the tune of 22 billion US dollars by 2025.

Defence Minister said that India wants to become a superpower for the welfare of the world. He said, India cannot become a superpower of the world without fulfilling the resolve to build a developed India. He said, India did not want to dominate any country or it has no intention to capture even one inch land of any other country.

Mr Singh said, when the Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country was the ninth largest economy in the world and the size of the economy was about two trillion dollars.

He said, today, India’s economy has become the fifth largest economy in the world with a size of three and a half trillion dollars. Mr Singh said, in the last eight years several procedural and structural reforms were done, which has prepared India to take a big leap in the path of development.

The Minister said, when the economic condition of the country is prosperous, then a lot of investment comes from abroad. Mr Singh highlighted that record Foreign Direct Investment came to the country despite the Corona crisis.

Mr Singh said, FDI worth more than 83 billion US dollar has come to India in one year and country’s foreign exchange reserves are more than 561 billion US dollars.

He said, all the major economies of the world are facing an inflationary crisis, however, inflation rate is less in India in comparison to other countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart