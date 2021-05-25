Boxing; Hussmuddin loses in quarter-finals, Sumit Sangwan in first round

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin crashed out as he lost to the world champion and top-seed Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the 56kg quarter-finals at the SBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Tuesday.

In the last-8 bout, Mirzahalilov started the fight aggressively landing fierce punches. The Indian r tried to gain momentum with a good defence and counter-attacking punches but the experienced Uzbek boxer did not allow his rival any quarter before chalkig out a 4-1 victory .

In the 81kg opening round bout played late in the night on Monday, Sumit Sangwan suffered a 5-0 defeat against Iran’s Meysam Gheshlaghi.

Meanwhile Olympic-bound pugilists Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar face tough rivals as they along two other compatriots play quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The World Championships silver medallist and defending champion Panghal will face a strong challenge from Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in the 52 kg bout.

When the two last met at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan last year, the Mongolian boxer had put up a tough fight before the Indian managed to win.

The Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan will clash with Iran’s Moslem Malamir in 69kg.

Ashish Kumar (75kg), who clinched silver medal in the last edition of the event, and Narender (+91kg) will also be up against powerful opponents from Kazakhstan.

While Ashish will face World Championships and Asian Games silver medallist Abilkhan Amankul, Narender is up against two-time world championships silver medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev,.

Current national champion Punjab boxer Varinder Singh (60kg) who will fight to confirm a medal as he will take on Jere Cruz of Philippines in lightweight last-8 bout.

150 boxers from 17 countries are taking part in this championship being jointly hosted by by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation.