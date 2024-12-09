Both Houses of Parliament faced repeated adjournments over various issues

AMN / NEW DELHI

Proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament faced multiple adjournments today over various issues. Treasury and opposition benches traded charges over alleged bribery charges against a prominent Indian business group and alleged links of Congress leaders with a prominent US based foundation. Amid the on-going logjam, both Houses have been adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, the House witnessed three adjournments. Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and others raised slogans over the alleged bribery charges against a prominent Indian business group and other issues. Amid noisy scenes, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried to reply to the discussion on The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the post lunch session. The Presiding Officer asked the protesting members to allow the House to function, but in vain. When the Lower House assembled for the day in the morning, opposition parties – Congress, DMK and others, created ruckus in the House over various issues. Speaker Om Birla said, Question Hour is important and no other matter can be raised during the Question Hour. He urged the protesting members to allow the House to function, but to no avail.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. Heated arguments were exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches which led to three adjournments. Leader of the House JP Nadda accused the Congress of undermining national security. He alleged that Congress has become a tool for spreading instability in the country. He expressed concern over the alleged link between Congress leaders and US based George Soros Foundation and Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific. He said, Treasury wants discussion over this matter as it is of great concern for the entire nation. Refuting these allegations, Leader of Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP of being traitor saying they sided with the British.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that integrity and sovereignty of the country is sacred to the House. He stressed that the sinister forces inimical to India need to be neutralised, and the divisive forces that impede the country’s progress should be defeated. He said, Parliament that represents the voice of the people should speak in one voice against such forces that are enemies of Bharat. To end the logjam, the Chairman held a meeting in the afternoon with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge along with floor leaders. He said, this meeting will be held tomorrow morning as well to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

Earlier, when the House assembled this morning, the Chairman rejected the adjournment notices moved by the ruling and opposition parties over various issues. Mr Nadda accused opposition parties of changing their stand according to their suitability. He said, it should not be conditional and have valid reasons. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also echoed the same view and accused the opposition of trying to run the House according to their convenience. Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Treasury is prejudiced and has decided not to allow the House to function which is not good for democracy.