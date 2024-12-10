The Indian Awaaz

Deadlock continues in Parliament, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Dec 10, 2024

AMN / New Delhi

Deadlock continues in Parliament today. Ruckus was being seen in both the houses. Congress demonstrated with posters on Monday. Today the Lok Sabha Speaker appeared upset over the poster demonstrations in Parliament and expressed his displeasure. On this, the opposition started creating ruckus, after which the proceedings of the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned till 12 noon.

As soon as the proceedings started at 12 noon, the presiding officer Dilip Sikia got the ministers and members to place the papers on the table of the House. Meanwhile, the uproar of the opposition continued in the House. Amidst tremendous noise, the presiding officer adjourned the proceedings of the Lok Sabha till 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday.

Do not break the dignity of the temple of democracy: Speaker

As soon as the proceedings of the Lok Sabha started, Speaker Om Birla objected to the opposition’s demonstration with posters in the Parliament premises. He said that the way the decorum of Parliament is being broken and senior opposition leaders are joining it, it is extremely indecent.

