Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his frequent confrontations with Opposition MPs in the Upper House.

According to sources in congress party, the motion has already garnered 70 signatures from MPs across various parties in the bloc.

The move reflects growing dissatisfaction among opposition leaders over Dhankhar’s handling of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and other INDIA bloc constituents are reportedly united in their decision to move forward with the motion.

OPPOSITION MPs have frequently accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of being biased towards the ruling members in the Upper House. They have accused him of frequently interrupting their speeches, refusing to allow adequate debate on critical issues, and favouring the ruling party during contentious discussions