इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2021 10:16:35

Bombay High Court directs CBI to conduct probe into corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

AGENCIES / MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court has directed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

However, since the State has already taken steps for a probe by a high-level committee into the matter, the Court added that the CBI need not immediately register an FIR in the case.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta added that the preliminary probe should be completed in 15 days and later CBI can decide on the future course of action.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister in which he had levelled some allegations against the Home minister. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner had initially approached the Supreme Court with his plea. The Supreme Court had observed that the allegations and counter-allegations between Singh and Deshmukh are serious, but the case should be heard by the High Court first. Subsequently, Singh withdrew the plea before the Supreme Court and moved the High Court.

Meanwhile, on 30th March, Maharashtra Government appointed Justice (retired) Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations.

The Court said that, since the state government has initiated high-level enquiry no interference is required. The order of CBI inquiry was specifically passed on the writ petition of Advocate Jaishri Patil. Regarding the criminal PIL led by the Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, the bench said that he would be at liberty to make a grievance before any appropriate forum and disposed of his and other all petitions in this matter.

Maharashtra’s Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Fadnavis said that on moral grounds it would be inappropriate for Deshmukh to hold oln to the post of Home minister. Deshmukh should resign, face enquiry and if he is found not guilty, he can resume office again, he added.

