FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2024 11:51:58      انڈین آواز

Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt’s reply to PIL challenging 10% Maratha reservation law

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community. A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks.

The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2024. The Maharashtra legislature on 20th February unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the state government’s move. The plea termed the move as “destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution”. It urged the HC to declare the Maharashtra government’s decision as “unconstitutional” as the 50 per cent limit on reservation has been breached without considering Supreme Court guidelines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart