Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt’s reply to PIL challenging 10% Maratha reservation law

AMN / MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community. A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor asked the state to file its response within four weeks.

The bench also allowed intervention applications filed by beneficiaries of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2024. The Maharashtra legislature on 20th February unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the state government’s move. The plea termed the move as “destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution”. It urged the HC to declare the Maharashtra government’s decision as “unconstitutional” as the 50 per cent limit on reservation has been breached without considering Supreme Court guidelines.