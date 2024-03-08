FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Dy CM D.K Shivakumar reviews situation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is reeling with drinking water shortage as the Government initiates steps to supply drinking water through tankers. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar reviewed the situation on Wednesday in Bengaluru and issued instructions to the officials to fix rates for the private water tankers and initiate action against private water suppliers fleecing the public.

As borewells in Bengaluru dry up and the main source of water from Cauvery river depletes, Bengaluru city stares at drinking water crisis. The Bengaluru water supply company BWSSB has started initiating steps to supply water through tankers.

It has opened toll free numbers for the citizens to dial for drinking water. Indian Institute of Science is helping the company to filter lake water on the outskirts of the city and supply it. The water company is recharging 1200 defunct borewells and has repaired 400 borewells. It has imposed restrictions on using water for washing vehicles and for gardens. The defence establishments, railways, corporate sectors and other bulk users of water have been asked to cut down on water usage.

