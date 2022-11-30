BOLLYWOOD: FILMI BAATEIN

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, image cannot be used without permission: Delhi court

The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order restraining unauthorised use of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, image or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual.

The court’s order came on a lawsuit by the veteran actor alleging exploitation of his “publicity rights as a celebrity” by several individuals, including the persons behind a “KBC lottery”. Bachchan is the host of popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Justice Navin Chawla said it is undisputed that Bachchan is a well-known personality and is likely to suffer an irreparable loss and disrepute if relief is not granted at this stage.

“I am of the view that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte interim relief,” the judge said.

The court directed telecom authorities to take action to pull down websites providing the content in violation of Bachchan’s rights.

It also directed telecom service providers to block access to telephone numbers circulating infringing messages.

Senior advocate Harish Salve said the relief of injunction was sought not only against the individuals named in the lawsuit but also against “john doe” parties or unknown parties who may be exploiting Bachchan’s publicity rights.

He said besides the lottery, domain names were registered under the actor’s name; there was “Amitabh Bachchan Video Call” and even T-shirts bearing his photographs.

2

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Friday.

In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews upon its release on November 18.

“The film has shattered many records since its release. The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first week,” the statement read.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn’s 2015 crime thriller “Drishyam”, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

‘Drishyam 2’ also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

3

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter ‘Raha’,

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who became parents to a baby girl on November 6, have now shared the name of their child, which has been given by ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor, with their fans. Taking to Instagram, Alia announced that they have christened their daughter Raha. Alongside, the actress explained the ‘many beautiful meanings’ of the name.

She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise andt wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…

Raha, in its purest form means divine path

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,

In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief,

in Arabic peace,

it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL!

Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

As soon as Alia shared the post, her fans, followers and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower love on the family. ‘Bua’ Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a couple of emojis.

Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a baby girl on November 6. As soon as Alia was taken to the Reliance hospital, there were videos of Ranbir Kapoor and later of Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, who were spotted at the hospital. It is said that the grannies joined Ranbir when Alia went in labour. Alia reportedly underwent a C-section. As soon as the baby arrived, the Kapoor and Bhatt clan shared their joy on social media. Alia took to her Instagram account to confirm the news and said they were super excited and happy.

4

Taapsee Pannu turns producer

Taapsee Pannu has turned producer with Blurr, a suspense thriller about twin sisters. The film, which has been adapted from director Guillem Morales’ Spanish movie Julia’s Eyes, will release on ZEE5 in December 2022. However, the date is yet to be decided.

The movie revolves around the lead character, played by Taapsee, who goes blind. This is the first double role for Taapsee. But not her first Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badlaa, a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest, directed by Oriol Paulo. Interestingly, Oriol Paulo had written Julia’s Eyes. —