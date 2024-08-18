Blinken visit to Israel as part of Washington’s push to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Tel Aviv in Israel today as part of Washington’s diplomatic push to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. This is his ninth trip to the West Asia since Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel in October last year.

The top US diplomat will oversee the indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas to be continued in Cairo. After the Doha peace talks held on Thursday and Friday, at the behest of the US, there are hopes of a ceasefire.

Blinken, according to Israeli officials will meet the President of Israel, Issac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Sources also said that the US Secretary of State will meet David Barnea, Mossad director and Shin Bet chief, who were part of the indirect peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

On 7th October last year Hamas terrorists swarmed into southern Israel killing around 1200 people and kidnapping 251 more who were forcibly taken to Gaza. Of the 251 hostages, 111 are still in Gaza.

The diplomatic efforts for talks are taking place in the shadow of a feared regional escalation as Iran has been threatening to retaliate against Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was killed on 31st last month. The US has been repeatedly warning Iran not to go ahead with any retaliatory action against Israel.