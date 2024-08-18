Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba on visit to India  

Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, will be on a five-day official visit to India, at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, this visit aligns with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal. The MEA noted that Nepal is a priority partner in India’s Neighbourhood First policy. The visit will provide an opportunity for both nations to discuss and review the progress of bilateral cooperation and to further advance their ties, it added.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry in a statement announced that Dr. Deuba will hold meetings with Dr Jaishankarher to discuss matters of mutual interest aimed at strengthening Nepal-India relations and promoting cooperation.