India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2021 05:42:13      انڈین آواز

Blinken appeals to countries to help inject 2 billion more to U.N. vaccines programme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has kicked off an appeal to other countries to help inject $2 billion more to the U.N.-backed program to ship coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest countries. The United States is co-hosting a pledging and donor conference Thursday, bringing together four Presidents, three Prime Ministers and other dignitaries to help buttress the $6.3 billion already raised for the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Blinken laid out a goal to raise COVAX’s target of vaccinating 20 per cent of populations in the affected countries to 30 per cent, with the addition of $2 billion in funds. The COVAX effort has been providing millions of vaccine doses to 92 of the world’s poorest countries.

Donors were expected to chip in either funds – Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced Sweden was increasing its contribution to COVAX from $20 million to $280 million – or announce plans to share doses with the low-and middle-income countries.

Blinken highlighted the Biden administration’s contribution of $2 billion to COVAX in March and its plans to add another $2 billion through 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz