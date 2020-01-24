FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2020 01:26:34      انڈین آواز
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya recognises Bangladeshis with Poha, Twitter Goes ROFL

Published On: By

AMN

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently suggested that a man is known by the clothes he wears, his party colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya has now gone and declared that a man is known by the food he eats.

If it is the popular poha or chiwra or chirey or flattened rice, the people eating it have to be Bangladeshis, and if sitting in Indore, they must be infiltrators or possible terrorists. And with that, Mr Vijayvargiya turned the humble poha into an Internet-breaking hashtag.

At a seminar in Indore today, the BJP general secretary said: “There is some construction work going on at home. Outside, I saw some six-seven labourers sitting with one thali piled up with a huge amount of poha — maybe 10 plates — and eating. I asked, why are you eating poha? They did not answer because they could not speak Hindi. Then one man said they are Bengalis. I suspected something. I asked why they had been hired here. The answer was, they are cheap labour.”

That was not all. When Mr Vijayvargiya said he suspected something, he meant it. “You will be surprised to know that there is a Bangladeshi terrorist who has been watching me for 1.5 years. Now I have to go around with an armed guard,” the BJP leader said.

