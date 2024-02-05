BJP will get 370 plus seats and NDA 400 plus in election 2024, predicts PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Andalib Akhter

Addressing the last 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today prophesied that the ruling BJP would get 370 plus seats and the ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA would cross 400 seats.

After launching a scathing attack on the Congress for practising dynastic politics, the PM said, “Now the third term of our government is not far. A maximum of 100 to 125 days are left. And this time, we will cross 400.”

“The country is saying abki baar 400 paar (400 plus this time). Even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is saying this,” Modi said exuding confidence of a victory.

The PM said he did not believe in numbers but he had the confidence of a victory on the basis of the approach of the people.

“The people will ensure the NDA crosses 400 and the BJP wins 370,” Modi said, adding that his third term would be one of transformational decisions.

Recalling his remarks at the Red Fort and later at the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the PM said, “We want to see India at the pinnacle of glory over the next 1,000 years. Our third term will be dedicated to laying strong foundations for India over the next 1,000 years. I have full faith in the capacity of Indians.”

Earlier, the PM in a caustic attack on the principal opposition, said that at its lazy pace, the Congress would have taken 100 years and wasted five generations to build 4 crore rural houses the BJP government had built in 10 years.

Blames Congress for Opposition’s present condition

The Prime Minister blamed the Congress for the present condition of the Opposition and said that the grand old party failed to prove itself as a strong Opposition party. “The Congress party is responsible for the current condition of the Opposition. Congress got an opportunity to become a good Opposition. However, they failed to fulfil their responsibility in the last ten years,” he said.

Mounting his attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister said, “The leaders of the Opposition have changed but they keep on repeating the same thing. It’s election time, and you should have worked a bit harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably.”

PM’s sharp attack at ‘Parivarvaad’

The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress over dynasty politics and said that the grand old party’s shop is on the verge of collapse, in an attempt to relaunch the same “product”. “The country has borne the brunt of familyism, and Congress has also suffered from the same. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of familyism,” he said.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress is trapped within a family and is unable to see the “aspirations and achievements” of crores of families of the country. “Which dynasty politics do we talk about? If more than one person in a family, on their own strength and with the support of public, makes progress in the political field, we have never called it dynasty politics. We call it dynasty politics when a party is run by a family, when the party prioritises members of a family, when family members take all the important decisions of the party,” he said.

India on path of becoming ‘3rd largest economic power’

During his speech, the Prime Minister asserted that India will become the third largest economic power in BJP-led government’s third term. “Based on the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today’s strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that India will be the third largest economic power in our third term. This is Modi’s guarantee.”