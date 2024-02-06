Rajya Sabha resumes discussion on motion of thanks on President Murmu’s address

FILE PICS

The Rajya Sabha today resumed the discussion on motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. Participating in the discussion, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of Trinamool Congress alleged that there is huge economic inequality in the country. He also objected to the claim that the Nyaya Sanhita Bill was passed after support from all Parliamentarians in the last session.

He questioned the Government over the suspension of MPs in the last session saying it was the highest-ever number in the history of India’s Parliamentary democracy. Mr Roy came down heavily on the government on the issue of Employment.

Tiruchi Shiva of DMK questioned that why the agriculture budget is going down year by year. He said, agriculture is spinal cord of India. Mr Shiva said, during 2008 recession Agriculture sector and Public Sector Undertakings saved the nation but the current Government’s policies adversely affecting both sectors.

Sandeep Pathak of AAP said the nation can progress only when the citizens will get the best health facilities and quality education. He alleged that the work over the past ten years has been patchwork and asserted that not a single institution has been picked up and developed. Mr Pathak said that India is the least income country among the G-20 and BRICS countries and it is even below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Prashanta Nanda of BJD said, everyone is trying to move forward from the effect of the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the President spoke about the progress after this time. He highlighted that infrastructure has progressed, but there are still certain gaps.

V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP said that the President’s address was important because it highlighted the progress in the last ten years, as contrasted to the misgovernance by the Congress. He says that Andhra Pradesh has suffered due to the Congress as the State was bifurcated in an unscientific manner. He said, issues like water sharing, electricity sharing, revenue distribution and the capital were not addressed. Mr Reddy asserted that his party YSRCP has been at the forefront for demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.



Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP said, the country has witnessed big transformation in the last ten years. He said, the country reached the moon and named the point Shivshakti point. The BJP MP alleged that Opposition only takes action when vote bank remains intact. He said, West Bengal government has added Muslims in the OBC category. He quoted Dr B R Ambedkar, saying that the social justice warrior was not for using resources for Muslims while depriving lower-caste Hindus. Mr Trivedi also quoted Carl Segan saying scientific calculations are similar to those done in ancient times by Hindus. He also said that no other religion in the world includes a woman in God, highlighting the instances of Ram-Sita and Radha-Krishna, among others. He quoted various sources which speak of the notable achievements of the country, including Bill Gates’ statement that India’s digital payment system is unlike any other globally.

Digvijaya Singh of Congress alleged that the NDA government which is taking credits for the achievements has only renamed the schemes brouhgt out during UPA rule.

K R Suresh Reddy of BRS, A D Singh of RJD, Dr John Brittas of CPI(M), Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP, K NVN Somu of DMK and Sulata Deo of BJD were among those who participated in the discussion . However, the discussion remained inconclusive. After completing today’s business, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House for the day.