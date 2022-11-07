BJP welcomes SC’s judgment to uphold EWS quota

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the EWS quota. In a tweet, BJP General Secretary B L Santhosh said, it is another big credit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Gareeb Kalyan.

He added that the decision is a big boost in the direction of social justice.

Briefing media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Congress following its leader Udit Raj’s alleged objectionable comment on the Supreme Court after the EWS quota verdict. He said Congress should clarify whether it is the party’s stand.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict to uphold the 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Section category. In a statement, Party General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh said, Congress played a significant role in this journey.