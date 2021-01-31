BJP to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK



AMN / CHENNAI

BJP will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK and other like-minded parties. The announcement was made by BJP national president JP Nadda at a public meeting in Madurai yesterday

Earlier, Mr Nadda visited the Meenakshi Temple and offered prayers. BJP President also paid his respects to freedom fighter Deivathiru Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ayya.

The BJP chief is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu. This is the second time this month that Mr Nadda visited the state. He had travelled to the poll-bound state on 14 January. Tamil Nadu is among the five states where assembly elections will be held this year.