BJP terms opposition meet in Bengaluru as meeting of ‘opportunists leaders’

AMN

BJP has termed the opposition meeting in Bengaluru as a meeting of opportunists and power-hungry leaders. Briefing media in New Delhi, party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, it is unfortunate to see that when Delhi is submerged, Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru. He said, people in Delhi are troubled, and distressed and are not properly getting even the drinking water, but Mr Kejriwal is not even present in Delhi.

He said, Congress is even silent in Delhi. Mr Prasad said, along with the BJP workers, the workers of the Left and the Congress were also killed in violence in West Bengal. He said, Congress and Left are completely silent on Bengal violence. The BJP leader alleged that it is a selfish alliance. He questioned whether can such people provide a future for the country.