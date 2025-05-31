Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP slams TMC for undermining Operation Sindoor

May 31, 2025

BJP has hit out at Trinamool Congress for allegedly undermining Operation Sindoor. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha’s remarks on Operation Sindoor.

He alleged that TMC insulted the Indian Armed Forces and citizens. Terming Mr Guha’s remarks as disgraceful, Mr Poonwala said the entire nation is expressing gratitude to the forces for Operation Sindoor.

Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed her government a ‘Nirmam Sarkar’ (cruel government) and another BJP heavyweight in West Bengal called for an operation on the line of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to oust her from power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the saffron party to advance the state polls and try its luck.

