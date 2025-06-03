Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt: “One Signal from Trump, and They Cease fired”

Bhopal, June 3, 2025

– In his first public statement following ‘Operation Sindoor’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the central government over the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Speaking at a Congress event in Bhopal under the party’s “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan” (Organization Rebuilding Campaign), Rahul alleged that the BJP-led government surrendered under foreign pressure.

“Just one signal from US President Donald Trump, and they said ‘Yes Sir’ and announced a ceasefire,” Gandhi said, adding that such submission is typical of the BJP and RSS. “History shows they always bend under pressure. In 1971, despite threats from the US, Indira Gandhi stood firm and split Pakistan. Congress doesn’t surrender. Leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel took on superpowers, not bowed to them.”

“A Battle of Ideologies – Constitution and Justice at Stake”

Rahul Gandhi described the current political climate in India as a battle of ideologies, outlining three critical fronts:

The Fight for the Constitution – Rahul asserted that the Congress stands to protect the Constitution, while the government is trying to erode it. The Fight for Social Justice – He criticized the government’s ambiguous stance on caste census, comparing it to the delay in women’s reservation. Inclusive Development – Citing the Telangana model, he said caste surveys should be people-driven. “In Telangana, citizens decided the questions. That’s the right approach. True development must involve everyone,” he added.

“Time to Retire the Limping Horses in MP Congress”

On internal party issues in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi didn’t hold back. He admitted that while strong workers are present in the state, their hands are tied due to mismanagement within the party ranks.

“Our soldiers are ready to fight, but some middlemen are making damaging statements or even working for the BJP,” he said. Rahul emphasized the need to empower district-level leadership and restructure the state unit. “It’s time to differentiate between racehorses and wedding horses. Congress sometimes sends the wrong horses to the race – some of whom are even limping. The time has come to retire the limping horses, who only create obstacles.”

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks target not just the foreign policy of the Modi government, but also indicate a sharp push for internal reforms within the Congress. With these statements, Gandhi seems to be signaling a more aggressive and organized Congress in the run-up to future political battles.