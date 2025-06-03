Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India not to live under shadow of terror & nuclear blackmail, says CDS General Anil Chauhan

Jun 4, 2025
India not to live under shadow of terror & nuclear blackmail, says CDS General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan today asserted that India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail, adding that Pakistan has to stop state-sponsored terrorism. He highlighted that Islamabad’s proxy war will no longer be tolerated. General Chauhan stated this while delivering a lecture on Future Wars and Warfare’ at Savitribai Phule Pune University. He elaborated on the Indian military’s new approach, saying that they have drawn a new line in military operations by connecting terrorism to critical resources including water. The CDS also said that Operation Sindoor, which was launched as a swift and precise response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, targeted terror camps across the border and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the operation bears testimony to an evolution in India’s strategy to counter terrorism, building on the momentum from the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Presiding officers to enter voter turn out on ECINET app to keep polling percentage updated

Jun 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt: “One Signal from Trump, and They Cease fired”

Jun 3, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi police burst pan pan-India cyber crime syndicate involved in Bank scams & extortion

Jun 3, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US markets end in positive territory with investors’ optimistic outlook

4 June 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: 200 killed, 1000 reported missing in floods

4 June 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Presiding officers to enter voter turn out on ECINET app to keep polling percentage updated

4 June 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India not to live under shadow of terror & nuclear blackmail, says CDS General Anil Chauhan

4 June 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!