India not to live under shadow of terror & nuclear blackmail, says CDS General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan today asserted that India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail, adding that Pakistan has to stop state-sponsored terrorism. He highlighted that Islamabad’s proxy war will no longer be tolerated. General Chauhan stated this while delivering a lecture on Future Wars and Warfare’ at Savitribai Phule Pune University. He elaborated on the Indian military’s new approach, saying that they have drawn a new line in military operations by connecting terrorism to critical resources including water. The CDS also said that Operation Sindoor, which was launched as a swift and precise response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, targeted terror camps across the border and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the operation bears testimony to an evolution in India’s strategy to counter terrorism, building on the momentum from the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

