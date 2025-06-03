Presiding officers to enter voter turn out on ECINET app to keep polling percentage updated

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jun 4, 2025
The Election Commission will introduce a technology driven system to provide timely updates on the approximate voter turnout percentage trends. ECI, in a statement today said that this new process will significantly reduce the time lag associated with the  manual reporting methods. The initiative aligns with the Commission’s commitment to ensure timely public communication. Under this  initiative, the Presiding Officer of each polling station, will now be directly entering voter turnout on the new ECINET App every two hours on polling day in order to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends. This will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage trends will continue to be published every two hours as before. It said that the approximate percentage of votes polled would be available on the updated Voter Turnout App (VTR App). 

The Commission clarified that the legal requirement for furnishing Form 17C by Presiding Officers detailing the account of votes recorded remains unchanged. It added that the process of updating the VTR App is being streamlined to ensure faster updation of voter turnout. ECI said that the updated VTR App will become an integral part of ECINET before the Bihar elections.

