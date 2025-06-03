Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi police burst pan pan-India cyber crime syndicate involved in Bank scams & extortion

Jun 3, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has unearthed a pan-India cybercrime syndicate involved in large-scale banking frauds and arrested 15 persons in the case. The network operated through multiple verticals, including fake loan call centres and a meticulously orchestrated sextortion racket.

Addressing the media in New Delhi today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said that the accused were involved in procuring bank kits and using them to facilitate various cyber frauds by offering large sums of money to different individuals. By arresting them, the crime branch has identified a money trail of five crore rupees.

Mr. Gautam informed that based on the intelligence, multiple raids were carried out in the national capital which led to the busting of two cyber fraud modules. One module, operating out of the Mundka area, was involved in loan-related fraud under the guise of banks and another module was engaged in sextortion, where individuals were blackmailed after private photos and videos were obtained online. 

