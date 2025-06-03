All party delegation meet EAM after visit to Middle East & Africa

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda today met with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar after returning to New Delhi today. As part of India’s ongoing efforts under Operation Sindoor and its resolute stand against terrorism, the delegation has successfully concluded its visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Talking to the media after meeting with Dr Jaishankar, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is also a member of the delegation said that the delegation provided their feedback and inputs to the Minister. He said that Dr Jaishankar congratulated the delegation, stating that all the objectives have been fulfilled.

