PM Modi invites world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India, saying India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market. Addressing the International Air Transport Association’s Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Mr Modi said, India presents an excellent opportunity for investment for the world’s leading aviation companies.

He underscored India’s investment in world-class airport infrastructure, noting that in 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which have now expanded to 162. Mr Modi further remarked that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, signalling rapid growth in the sector. Emphasising the success of the UDAN scheme and calling it a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation history, Mr Modi stated that under this initiative, over 15 million passengers have benefited from affordable air travel.

The Prime Minister highlighted that growth in the aviation sector translates to new flights, jobs, and possibilities. Mr Modi described the emergence of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) as a sunrise sector. He said India is accelerating efforts to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. He noted that in 2014, India had 96 MRO facilities, which have now increased to 154.