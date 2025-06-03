Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi invites world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India

Jun 3, 2025
PM Modi invites world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India as country emerges 3rd largest domestic aviation market

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India, saying India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market. Addressing the International Air Transport Association’s Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Mr Modi said, India presents an excellent opportunity for investment for the world’s leading aviation companies.

He underscored India’s investment in world-class airport infrastructure, noting that in 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which have now expanded to 162. Mr Modi further remarked that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, signalling rapid growth in the sector. Emphasising the success of the UDAN scheme and calling it a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation history, Mr Modi stated that under this initiative, over 15 million passengers have benefited from affordable air travel.

The Prime Minister highlighted that growth in the aviation sector translates to new flights, jobs, and possibilities. Mr Modi described the emergence of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) as a sunrise sector. He said India is accelerating efforts to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. He noted that in 2014, India had 96 MRO facilities, which have now increased to 154.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!