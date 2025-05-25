NDA Synonymous with Progress, Welfare Through People-Centric Policies: Amit Shah

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who attended the NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave in New Delhi today said that through its people-centric initiatives, the NDA has today become synonymous with progress and welfare.

In a social media post, Mr Shah said that the conclave focused on uplifting more people from the marginalized sections under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bolstering the governance model to secure the rights of the citizens under the reformed criminal laws. He said, NDA stands firm in its pledge to leave none out of the development ambit.